Guinness

Extra Stout

6 bottles 11.2 oz

Based on a beer first brewed in 1821, Guinness Original Extra Stout is a direct descendant of the early recipes from the Guinness Archive. Still brewed at the Guinness St. James’s Gate brewery in Dublin, Guinness Original Extra Stout is crafted from finer quality malt, hops and Irish barley. Sharp and crisp to the taste, it’s an entirely different experience from the smooth, creamy Guinness Draught. Medium and balanced, with roasted character and subtle fermentation fruitiness with warming, toasted aromas of coffee, toffee, and caramel. A distinctively black and full-bodied stout beer, with a rich creamy head. Guinness Original is an ideal accompaniment to good friends, good food, and good times. Just chill, open, pour at 45 degrees, and enjoy.