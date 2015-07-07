Ninkasi Brewing
Dawn of the Red IPA
6 Bottles 12 oz
An IRA bursting with notes of mango and pineapple, this beer finishes juicy with a subtle malt backbone. It doesn't take brains to know hoppy IRAs are a great way to welcome warmer months ahead!
An IRA bursting with notes of mango and pineapple, this beer finishes juicy with a subtle malt backbone. It doesn't take brains to know hoppy IRAs are a great way to welcome warmer months ahead!
Multiple hops collide in balanced perfection, dominating the senses, achieving total satisfaction. From the Pacific Northwest, birthplace of the modern IPA, comes a beer whose name says it all.
A lightly toasted British-style malt flavor balanced by bright Northwest-style hops. 6% ABV
Multiple hops collide in balanced perfection, dominating the senses and achieving total satisfaction. A beer whose name says it all. 6.7% ABV
Double everything you already love about IPA. More hops, more malt body and a higher gravity. Fiercely flavorful, guaranteed to satisfy. 8% ABV
Total Domination IPA has a citrusy, floral hop aroma, and big hop flavor balanced with a richness imparted by Carahell and Munich malts. This beer is a big, flavorful Northwest IPA that maintains its drinkability, and as such, has garnered great admiration from the novice craft drinker and the seasoned hop-head alike. Pair with Poultry, Seafood, Sharp Cheeses, Spicy Mexican or Thai Foods.
Bright and tropical, this India Pale Ale brilliantly layers a citrusy blend of orange and tangerine with a robust hop profile. Crafted with real citrus and packed with as much flavor as a hop cooler.
Ground Control boldly combines local and out-of-this world ingredients. This Imperial Stout is brewed with hazelnuts, star anise and cocoa nibs, and uses a yeast that survived a trip to space and back
This beer has been dubbed a summer IPA. Big powerful combinations of many different kinds of hops give a big hop profile. Flaked barley was added to the beer to make for a smooth body and light beer.
A rich complex Oatmeal Stout with just enough hops to balance the copious quantities of dark roasted malts, and the addition of oatmeal for a creamy smooth drinkability.
Brewed with premium pilsner malt and bittered with German Hallertau hops, this Helles lager pours champagne in color. Bright, crisp and satisfying, enliven any occasion with Lux.