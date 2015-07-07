Ninkasi Brewing

Total Domination IPA

6 Bottles 12 oz

Total Domination IPA has a citrusy, floral hop aroma, and big hop flavor balanced with a richness imparted by Carahell and Munich malts. This beer is a big, flavorful Northwest IPA that maintains its drinkability, and as such, has garnered great admiration from the novice craft drinker and the seasoned hop-head alike. Pair with Poultry, Seafood, Sharp Cheeses, Spicy Mexican or Thai Foods.