Niner
Cabernet Sauvignon
750 ml
Aromas of cherry, blackberry, bitter chocolate, baking spices. Flavor of cassis, cayenne and chocolate covered espresso. Oak characters. 14.8% ABV.
The Nine North Wine Co Twenty Bench Cabernet is a bold red with formidable, ripe fruit flavors; smooth, ripe tannins in the finish.
Shows lots of wood and some buttery notes, this rich Chardonnay is a power-packed white wine; fine, tart apple notes in the aftertaste.
California. Complex nose of cherry, leather and spice. Seductively dense palate of fudge, dried black cherry and smoke. 15% ABV
On the nose raspberry and pomegranate notes are accented by vanilla, nutmeg, cinnamon and candied orange zest. The richness of the fruit follows through on the palate, highlighted by hints of earth and sawdust. Mocha inspired tannins and bright acid provide good structure for a persistent finish.
California. Berry and plum aroma with a strong presence of leather. Flavors of blackberry and herbs with fennel notes.14.9% ABV
California. Bright and full of blackberry and cherry notes with a savory fennel. Elegant palate with silky tannins. 14.6% ABV
Aromas of strawberry and cherry. Flavors of strawberry intertwined with a velvety mouthfeel.