Villa Antinori
Toscana
750 ml
Italy. Flavors of black currant and blackberry notes are accented by tobacco, cedar and spice. 13.5% ABV
Light bodied sparkling wine with fruity aromas of peach and honey. 6.5% ABV
The number one selling lemon liqueur in Italy! Serve well chilled before or after meals. Wonderful crisp lemon taste. 30% ABV.
Italy. Rare bouquet of berries and rose petals with a touch of vanilla and a unique effervescence. 6.5% ABV
A light-bodied wine, intensely crisp and vividly fresh, it offers complex aromas of strawberries and red currants. 12.5% ABV
88 PTS WILFRED WONG. Fresh with nice complexity, the bright and zippy Villa Sandi has a nice undercoating of ripe core fruit flavors; finishes with zippy, crisp citrus notes.
A perfumed bouquet of ripe cherries and raspberry fruits, hallmarks of Marlborough Pinot Noir. On the palate the wine displays ripe fruit with complex savoury and spice elements.
The Villa Puccini Toscana Rosso is an easy-drinking Tuscan red with pleasant rustic attributes.
The Villa Puccini Toscana Rosso is a rustic red; ripe, earthy and textured on the palate.
86 PTS WILFRED WONG. A wine real personality; ripe and generous on the nose; zippy and zesty on the palate; simply delicious, pleasing soft peaches in the flavors; a nice aperitif wine.
87 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '05 Villa Maria Private Bin Merlot Cabernet is a smooth, supple wine that firms up just enough on the dusty finish to give it the proper structure; clean and fresh..
The Villa Maria Cellar Selection Sauvignon Blanc shows bright citrus peel and dried leaf aromas and flavors; medium bodied, crisp aftertaste.
Stylish and fine, the Villa Cafaggio is a sure-fire Chianti exhibiting the soul from the Tuscan countryside; soft and forward, this red fruit flavored wine would be great with a nice veal dish.
100% Organic italian wheat combined with the pristine waters of the Nantucket aquifer for a natural, healthier, lighter, premium craft vodka. 35% ABV
Italy. Aromas and flavors of cherry, mint, pepper, and vanilla. 13% ABV
87 PTS WILFRED WONG. Fresh, clean, refreshing, and crisp, the non vintage La Villa Prosecco offers pleasing flavors and a smooth palate; an excellent aperitif sparkler; light, dry, and ethereal.
France. Nose is brimming with ripe red fruits and violet, underpinned by woody notes of vanilla and spice. Smooth finish with fine tannins. 13.5% ABV
Brilliant, straw-yellow color, quite intense. Delicate and sweet, mango flavored. Perfect with dessert and especially with pastries
A vibrant and delicious sparkling wine. Very fun especially for a back deck on a sunny day.
Fresh aromas of white and tropical fruits which leave a sweet but never obvious palate the Villa Pozzi Moscato is very clean and pleasant inviting to another glass.
Marlborough, New Zealand. 12.5% ABV.