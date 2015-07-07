Nicolas Feuillatte
Brut Reserve
750 ml
France. Floral aromas of white fleshed fruit and nuts. Fresh opening, smooth, pleasant and balanced. 12% ABV
France. This wine explodes in the glass with vivid aromas and flavors of raspberry, strawberry and red currants. 12% ABV
Rose Demi Sec D'Lus
90 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. This dry, crisp wine is balanced, finely integrated; grapefruit and green apple flavors; just a sign of maturing in its toastiness, giving some richness; a success.
90 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '98 Nicolas Feuillatte Cuvee Palmes d'Or has a mix of apricot, dried cherry and lemon aromas and flavors that are sharply etched,