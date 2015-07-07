Neyers El Novillero
Chardonnay
750 ml
Poached pear, honeysuckle, peach and earth combined with smoky bacon fat to comprise a full-bodied, minerally, yet authoritatively flavored Chardonnay that is part California and seemingly French.
Poached pear, honeysuckle, peach and earth combined with smoky bacon fat to comprise a full-bodied, minerally, yet authoritatively flavored Chardonnay that is part California and seemingly French.
Tight, tart black fruit is balanced against a rich berry finish with hints of cola on the palate. It's a medium-plus finish with just the right touch of lingering fruit.
An impressive red that's rich, dense, focused and layered, with tiers of vibrant red berry, pomegranate, ending with dry, gripping tannins.15% ABV
A standout from Bruce Neyers; this organically farmed Cabernet Sauvignon shows off wonderful blackcurrant and herbal character; sleek and dense in the finish.
Medium straw, yellow color; ripe fruit, integrated oak in the aromas; medium bodied, layered and persistent on the palate; fine oak and sweet fruit in the flavors.