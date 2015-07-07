Newton The Puzzle Cab Sauv
Cabernet Sauvignon
750 ml
Each lot is meticulously aged in small French oak barrels for up to two years before being artfully assembled into the final blend and bottled unfiltered.
89 PTS WILFRED WONG. Impressive and fulfilling, the ripe-fruited '04 Newton Merlot has a lot to offer; ripe and round on the palate, this wine leaves a fine and lasting impression.
Rich and complex intensity. Full bodied with a creamy texture. Baked apple, fig and vanilla flavors linger through the palate.
The Newton Claret shows focused Bordelais aromas and flavors; elegant on the palate; soft in the finish.
Napa. Gun smoke, chalk dust and preserved lemon, fig and brioche aromatics. Intense grapefruit and matchstick flavors. 14% ABV
The Newton Unfiltered Cabernet is packed with flavor, yet shows uncommon elegance; plenty of black fruit flavors, with a shading of oak
The Newton Red Label Cabernet is designed for immediate enjoyment upon release. Shows bright red fruit flavors and soft tannins on the palate; works well with light as well as heavier meat courses.