New Belgium Brewing
Fat Tire Amber Ale
6 Bottles 12 oz
American Amber Ale. Biscuit malt flavor with hoppy freshness. 5.20% ABV
American Amber Ale. Biscuit malt flavor with hoppy freshness. 5.20% ABV
The depth of flavor tandems well with a full spectrum of cuisine. Smooth texture and woodsy flavor.
Belgian Ale. Spicy aroma with a bit of coriander, herbs and a sharp banana, pepper flavor. 7.8% ABV
American IPA. Green, hoppy notes with moderate citrus peels, grapefruit, pepper and floral flavors. 6.5% ABV
Brilliantly balanced for easy drinking, this pale ale is packed with citrus and tropical fruit flavors from 8 different hop varieties.
This clear amber beauty bursts at the starting gate with an abundance of hops! Brewed with pale and dark caramel malts that harmonize the hop flavor from start to finish.
This bitter IPA showcases a variety of heavy hop flavors and aromas: tropical fruits, spicy herbs and bright citrus. 6.2% ABV
American Ale. Sweet fruit aroma with belgian spices and a bit of bready flavor. 5.0% ABV
Initially a little sweet, this beer becomes smoothly bitter. Very strong hop aroma of citrus (lemon, some orange, lime and grapefruit) and tropical (guava and pineapple), with light grassy and caramel-like malt aroma.
Lightly sweet at first with a strong and perfect bitterness. Medium body with a clean finish. 7% ABV
The depth of flavor tandems well with a full spectrum of cuisine. It's great with about anything from the grill or with garlic.
This Special Release Belgian White Ale is a refreshing, unfiltered wheat ale spiced with coriander and fresh orange peel.
For this new year-round release, we dosed the beer with Nugget, Golding and Cascade hops and then dry-hopped it with Cascade, lending grapefruit and herbal notes to the bready-sweet malts.
A deliciously refreshing golden ale, brewed with the finest malts and hops giving a sweet, crisp citrus finish with just a hint of honey.
A crisp, refreshing golden ale bursting with juicy Persian Lime, fresh coriander and a hint of cracked black pepper.
A deliciously refreshing golden ale, at 4.8% ABV, brewed with the finest malts and hops giving a sweet crisp citrus finish with just a hint of honey.
Wooden barrels age our sour beers in varying temperatures, humidity and vibrations. The terroir of New Belgium, so to speak. Then dry-hopped withpeachy, mango-like amarillo hops.
2 of each: Fat Tire Amber ale, Ranger IPA, Snapshot Wheat beer, Blue Paddle Pilsner and four bottles of Skinny Dip Pilsner.
91 PTS DRAFT MAGAZINE. Carries the sheen of a rightly hopped beer. The taste expands these hops with heavy peach tones.
Hop the Pond IPA is a trip around the world in 80 IBUs. Experience Admiral hops from England, Galaxy from Australia and Citra from the US of A.
Brewed with pale and dark caramel malts that harmonize the hop flavor from start to finish.
New Belgium Ale blended with Brouwerij Frank Boon lambic. Fermented with real cherries. One epic blend.
The appeal is in its feat of balance: toasty, biscuit-like malt flavors coasting in equilibrium with hoppy freshness. Named in honor of Jeff's mountain bike trip from brewery to brewery in Belgium.
Other than being dark in color, 1554 has little in common with Porters or Stouts. Layers of flavor; plummy and yeasty toward the end, complex and subtle. Try this rich Brussels style black ale.