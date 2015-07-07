Neft White Barrel
Russian Vodka
700 ml
Neft– Russian for oil, is a super-premium vodka packaged in its unique oil barrel, produced with the cleanest ingredients. 80 Proof
Milk sugar in your stout is like cream in your coffee. Dark and delicious, America's great milk stout will change your perception about what a stout can be. Udderly delightful.
Hand crafted using traditional method & ingredients, it is a zesty, German style pilsner with a dry, crisp finish.
Layered with flavors of roasted barley, chocolate, and coffee. Creamy and long lasting. 8% ABV
Starts out sweet and finishes with the crisp bitterness of a Double IPA. 9.7% ABV
Biscuity, malty, goodness dominates upfront while the noble pedigree hops lend a properly spicy, dry finish.
All American Ale. Super smooth nutty malt flavors balanced by herbal hops. 5.3% ABV
A creamy head entices the palate before mocha flavors rise with a slight hop, ending with pure milk chocolate fullness. 6% ABV
Our master distiller inspects each batch to ensure that our smooth craft vodka is second to none. 80 Proof
Strong copper colored IPA. Clean finish from 2 row malt and imported crystal malts. Crisp Citrus notes from CTZ and Chinook Hops.
Three each of four great beers, will usually include: Milk Stout, Extrovert IPA, Sawtooth Ale, and Travelin' Light. Each quarter, Travelin' Light may switch to one of our seasonals, package will say.
This Nitro Milk Stout is super smooth with soft roastiness and mocha flavors. Dark and delicious.
This Kolsch is golden in color, crisp, dry, and refreshing with herbal hops.
This complex IPA has hop aromas of tropical papaya, kiwi, and pine, balanced by honey malt and a clean, bitter finish.
Assertive, fruit-forward hops with aromas of orange blossom and pineapple mingle with flavors of wet pine and sweet malt with a dry finish.
Layered with flavors of roasted barley, chocolate, and coffee. Creamy, long lasting head completes the brew. 8% ABV
Super smooth trifecta of cocoa, dried fruit and licorice notes. 10.2% ABV
Wake Up Dead lurks in our cellars for over 4 months before being unleashed. Hints of raisins, black licorice, coffee and dark chocolate are followed by earthy, herbal hop notes. Now on Nitro.
This English style of beer, also known as Sweet Stout or Cream Stout. The milk sugar adds a well-rounded sweetness to this dark beer and makes an outstanding year-round stout.
This amber will take you to places where Good Juju can???t. A pungent ginger beer with a spicy aroma and noticeable ginger heat; balanced with a slight candied sweetness. Yes, it contains alcohol.
American Coffee Porter. Super smooth with chocolate malt, coffee, and toffee notes. 6% ABV