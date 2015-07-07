Nederburg Lyric '05
Chardonnay
750 ml
88 PTS WILFRED WONG. A delightful blend of Sauvignon Blanc, Rieslng, and Chardonnay, the '05 Nederburg Lyric offers very pleasing flavors of citrus and flowers; excellent with mildly-spiced chicken.
