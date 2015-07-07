Blue Nectar Tequila
Reposado Extra Blend
750 ml
Beautiful straw-colored tequila imbued with deep, oak aromas mingled with cooked agave. 80 Proof
Beautiful straw-colored tequila imbued with deep, oak aromas mingled with cooked agave. 80 Proof
Notes similar to a fine cognac. Layered, balanced notes of vanilla, nutmeg, and other spices with a silky, warm mouthfeel. 80 Proof
Crystal clear, vibrant tequila for a quick, smooth warming of the palate-which culminates in a nice, clean finish.
The complex essence of Oregon wildflower honey is captured in this session mead with flavors and aromas of ripe fruit and fresh honeycomb.