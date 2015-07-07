Natural Light
American Light Lager
12 Cans
American Lager. Brewed with a blend of premium American and imported hops. 4.2% ABV
A full flavored lager beer produced with select American and European hops. Natural Ice has a rich, golden color with elements of citrus resulting in a full bodied beer.
Delicate yet flavorful, this Pinot Gris has a light golden color and a complex, fruit-scented nose that reveals layers of mango, and cantaloupe. 13.5% ABV
Black cherry BBQ sauce. Let that sink in for a moment.
Infused with a balanced combination of lemon, garlic and lemon pepper.
Chile. Aromas of berries with a touch of chocolate. Fresh and juicy palate and sweet, smooth tannins, persistent finish. 13.7% ABV
Natural Ice is brewed with a blend of premium American-grown and imported hops and a combination of malt and corn that lends Natural Ice its delicate sweetness. Then the ice-brewing process helps to give it the signature rich and smooth Natural Ice taste.
Natural Light is brewed with a blend of premium American and imported hops, and a combination of malt and corn. Its longer brewing process produces a lighter body, fewer calories and an easy-drinking character.
A light, pale pilsner beer well-balanced & easy to drink. A great session beer!
This gem exudes spicy raspberries in a dusty field of lavender and lilac. Opulence; an engulfing mouth feel of velvet cherries, rhubarb, brittle chocolate and finely crushed peppercorn.