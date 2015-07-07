Napa Ridge Napa Cabernet '99
Cabernet Sauvignon
750 ml
The 1999 Napa Ridge Napa Cabernet is a full bodied red with wonderfull flavors of blackberry, spice, currant, and oak in the finish. Great with red meats and hearty cheeses.
The Napa Ridge Napa Chardonnay has wonderful citus, pear, and apple fruit flavors; the finish is clean and crisp, great with seafood and lighter fare.
A focused wine, yet not heavy, bringing to mind flavors of cassis, mint, wintergreen, blackberry and cloves that mingle with a-tad-coarse tannins in a harmonious ensemble; great Value!