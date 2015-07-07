The Naked Grape
Cabernet Sauvignon
750 ml
Napa Valley. Strawberry and cherry nose with hints of cocoa powder, ripe plum and blueberry. 13% ABV
Warm toast floats pleasantly on the nose, dark black cherry on the palate with a earthy grilled mushroom finish. Blackened prime rib covered with sautéed mushrooms would fit the bill for this wine.
Aromas of strawberry, vanilla and a bit of cinnamon and smoke. Flavors hint at dark cherries, espresso and chocolate. 13% ABV
Argentina. Aromas of gherkin, sour cherry and peppery spice with a tangy, honeyed-nut mineral finish. 13% ABV
Light bodied with a touch of fizz and aromas of peach and orange blossom. 8.5% ABV.
At first strong fruit flavors reach the nose, but the dark fruit is subtle and well balanced on the palate, ending with a light smoky finish. ABV 13.5%
Floral notes emerge from the glass, with honey, peach, and orange marmalade flavors blending in this sweet and balanced wine. ABV 10%
Tropical fruits and citrus are layered amongst notes of melon and fig, that are enhanced with a light honey finish. ABV 13.5%
California. Aromas of plum and blackberry. Medium bodied, with flavors of cherry and pomegranate. 13% ABV
California. Smooth and beautifully scented with blueberry and black cherry. 13% ABV
California. Light-bodied and crisp with delicate aromas of lemon, pear and honey. 13% ABV
A clean, pale gold color, accented by the Chardonnay in the wine. Floral and full on the nose, with scents of apricot and apple. Crisp upon entry, with the immediate notes of lemon and grapefruit, moving into more flavors like vanilla and hibiscus flowers, ends on a dry finish with gripping texture, coming from the wines’ generous minerality and balanced acidity
Floral nose with scents of honey, apricot and pear. Immediate flavors of lemon and grapefruit with vanilla and hibiscus flowers. 13% ABV.
California. Layers of lime and melon. Aromas of spiced peach and passionfruit. Light bodied. 12.5% ABV