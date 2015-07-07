Murrietas Well The Whip White
750 ml
A sophisticated yet approachable blend of aromatic white grapes; this wine displays full-bodied aromas and flavors of white peaches, melons with hints of butterscotch and vanilla; outstading wine.
A sophisticated yet approachable blend of aromatic white grapes; this wine displays full-bodied aromas and flavors of white peaches, melons with hints of butterscotch and vanilla; outstading wine.
Enticing berry aromas and flavors. Hints of chocolate and toasted oak with mature tannins and balanced acidity. Smooth, lingering finish.