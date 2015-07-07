Murphy-Goode
The Fumé Sauvignon Blanc
750 ml
California. Light and crisp with aromas and flavors of white peach, honeydew, citrus, and tropical fruits. 14.9% ABV
Notes of vanilla from aging in French and American oak add complexity to the intense black cherry aromas and flavors. 13.5% ABV.
California. Long-lasting crisp with flavors of spiced pear, grapefruit, and a touch of lemon lime. 13.5% ABV
California. Flavors of blackberries, black cherries and sweet toast and vanilla. Abundant tannins.14.9% ABV
The Murphy-Goode Merlot is a pleasing, easy-going red; ripe and roundish on the palate with light tannins; mellow in the aftertaste.
This wine is another passion project for me as a native of the Land of 10,000 Lakes. This Alexander Valley Red Blend - consisting of Cabernet Sauvignon, Petit Verdot, Zinfandel and Merlot - has been aged for 18 months in white oak barrels from Caledonia, Minnesota. Distinct flavors of black currant and blackberry mingle with enticing spicy notes and toasted vanilla. Skol Vikings!
The Murphy-Goode Liar's Dice Zinfandel is a good drinking red; ripe berries and a pretty smooth palate are what this wine is all about.
California. Fruit forward and clean. Made with the thought of coming home from work and putting your feet up. 13.8% ABV