A spicy and smooth cigar made of Honduran, Dominican, and Nicaraguan filler. Robust and full-flavored.
88 PTS CIGAR AFICIONADO. A good looking cigar with sweet cream and wood flavors. The finsh is spiced and cedary. Medium-bodied. Pair with Auchentoshan Scotch Three Wood or Merlot wine.
85 PTS CIGAR AFICIONADO. This cigar is a bit rough and veiny, but has good color. It has a cedary but weedy flavor. Medium bodied.
86 PTS CIGAR AFICIONADO. A handsome little plug of a cigar that has a fine draw and burn. It's earthy and woody, with some perfumey notes. Medium to full bodied.
