Mother Earth Brewing
Boo Koo IPA
6 Cans
Bit of wheat, combined with a vigorous hop dosing of Mosaic and Simcoe hops make this beer just bookoo enough. 7.5% ABV
Light on its feet, this Blonde Ale is meant to be drinkable and refreshing. Nothing overly complicated here. Just a simple recipe and a super clean, mildly bready finish.
An unfiltered IPA that greets you with a copper-orange hue and fluffy white head, releasing aromas of tangerine and pineapple. Flavors of grapefruit peel and pine.
Fruitiness in the aroma and a mango like finish. 7.2% ABV
This peanut butter imperial stout is insanely delicious. Rich, roasty, chocolate, and peanut butter goodness. 8.1% ABV
Brewed for our 4 year Anniversary, this beer boasts huge aroma and flavor, staying balanced throughout. Notes of Fruit Loops, Tropical fruit and creme brulee shines through with a sweet finish. 10.5%
A collaboration with Automatic Brewing to celebrate the 100th Anniversary of San Diego?s Balboa Park, This IPA features ingredients found in the park like Prickly Pear, Honey, Dates and Cane Sugar
A simple grain bill of Pils, light crystal and a bit of wheat, combined with a vigorous hop dosing of Mosaic and Simcoe make this beer just bookoo enough. 7.5% ABV
Sin Tax is full bodied with robust flavor of an imperial stout both dark and rich, paired with the creamy essence of peanut butter.
This light cream ale has a malty backbone thanks to some flaked corn and honey malt. A medium bodied cult classic, it is sure to woo you over.
Kismet IPA has a white wine and mango aroma with malty backbone and lingering bitter finish. 7.2% ABV
Clean and crisp, a perfect balance of malt and hops. This full body pale ale smells of grapefruit, starts citrusy and finishes bitter.
Vanilla cream with malty backbone thanks to some flaked corn and honey malt. Hint of vanilla adds depth to the flavor. 5.2% ABV
Imperial IPA. An intense meld of citrus, resin, and pine. Enough hop for the hoppiest hoppers out there. 9% ABV
American IPA