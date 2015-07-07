Morton Estate Sauvignon Blanc '99
Sauvignon Blanc
750 ml
Bright and lively, the '99 Morton Estate Sauvignon Blanc from Hawkes Bay, New Zealand is a prime example of why this category is so hot! Fresh and zesty, this a perfect wine with shellfish.
Fresh aromas of pineapple, pear, flowers and papaya with minerally notes. These flavours are brought to the palate which provides great balance and weight. 12% ABV.
The Mouton Cadet Rose is light and pleasant; fruity, yet mostly dry on the palate.
The Norton Barrel Select Merlot shows red currant flavors; medium bodied and soft on the palate; easy finish.
Generous and packed with finely ripened fruit flavors, the Norton Reserve Malbec delivers excellent power and depth of fruit; a great wine with grilled beef.
Smoky on the nose, with charcoal, minerality and toast capping crusty berry aromas; ripe and healthy in feel, with baked blackberry flavors smothered in toasty oak concentration.
A delicious example of Sangiovese, the Bodega Norton offers ripe fruit, sweet earthy notes; and fine palate textures; this easy-going wine is very inviting.
The Norton Malbec is one of the country's most reliable red wines; ripe and rich, yet not over-the-top; a well balanced wine.
One of the best kept secrets for Argentina; vibrant ruby color; concentrated aromas, layers of mint, cocoa and black cherry; full bodied with a generous amount of fruit in the finish.
France. An explosion of strawberry, cherry, bilberry and currant aromas. Soft spice flavors and silky, deep tannins. 13.5% APV
France. Made from organically grown grapes, this wine is structured and still firm, with ripe berry fruits buried in the structure. As it matures, this rich wine will open out generously.
Bursting with aromas and flavors of fresh strawberries and raspberries. 12.5% ABV
The Mouton Cadet Blanc is one of Bordeaux's most consistent and dependable white wines; cool and crisp.
South of France. Jammy fruit aromas and smoky, spicy notes. Ripe black fruit lingers for a long harmonious finish. 13.5% ABV
DOUBLE GOLD SAN FRANCISCO SPIRITS COMPETITION 2012. Porton is a grape based ultra-premium white spirit that is distilled to 86 proof and handcrafted to ensure a smooth and complex flavors.
Argentina. Complex aromas of red fruits and mint, with chocolate notes. Round, ripe tannins and a long, spicy finish.14.5% ABV
A solid effort, the soft and easy-to-drink Norton Merlot simply underscores this varietal's ability to provide good, everyday drinking.