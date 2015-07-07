Captain Morgan

Original Spiced Rum

750 ml

Spice it up with our classic Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum. It’s a secret blend with subtle notes of vanilla and caramel to create a smooth and medium-bodied taste. With less than 1 gram of sugar* and only 86 calories per serve,* our Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum is gluten-free and perfect for pairing with your favorite mixers. There's a reason this is the #1 selling spiced rum in North America! For a delicious Captain Morgan & Ginger, combine Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum and ginger ale in a glass with ice, garnish with mint and lime, then stir and enjoy! However you enjoy it, Captain Morgan brings the spirit of adventure to any party. So join the ranks, THERE'S MORE FUN TO BE HAD. Drink responsibly, Captain’s Orders! *Per 1.5 oz. serving- Average Analysis: Calories 86, Carbohydrates .5g, Fat 0g, Protein 0g