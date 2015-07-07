Montevina Terra d'Oro
Rose Rose/Blush
750 ml
SILVER MEDAL, 2010 SAN FRANCISCO CHRONICLE WINE COMP. A nice and pleasing effort, the easy-drinking '07 Montevina Terra d'Oro Rose shows the gentle side of pink; mellow finish.
Aromas of ripe pears, summer peaches and lotus blossoms. Vibrant flavors of juicy Bartlett pears and citrus with subtle hints of nutmeg and spice, all with a crisp, refreshing finish.
Loaded with balck fruits and spiced aromas; the palate is full and expressive, showing off ripe fruit with well intergratred tannins
94 POINTS, WILFRED WONG, "The '95 Montelena Cabernet is their finest to date! Full of ripe, black fruit flavors, this cabernet packs excellent weight and persistence. Great for the cellar until 2015."
Napa Valley. A concentrated and persistent floral and green apple aroma with a medium body. 13.8% ABV
Loaded with juicy red fruit and blueberry, complemented by notes of vanilla and toast. 13.4% ABV