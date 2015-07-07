Montes Classic Malbec
Malbec
750 ml
The Montes Classic Malbec is a medium-dense red with full textures and soft tannins; drinks easily.
The Montes Classic Malbec is a medium-dense red with full textures and soft tannins; drinks easily.
92 PTS ROBERT PARKER. The '05 Montes Purple Angel has a splendid nose of pain grille, spice box, pepper, sage, blueberry, and blackberry jam; it cuts a wide path on the palate.
90 PTS ROBERT PARKER. The '07 Montes Leyda Sauvignon Blanc is an unoaked cuvee with an expressive bouquet of spring flowers, citrus, and fresh herbs; it exhibits lively white fruit flavors.
87 PTS, BEST BUY, WINE ENTHUSIAST. The '08 Montes Classic Merlot has solid berry and crusty dark aromatics; palate has good size and cushion with a creamy feel housing soft plum and herb.
Delicious, full-bodied, and complex with hints of melon and pear. Well balanced buttery cashew nut flavors and creamy oak. 13.5% ABV
Made from Periquita, Trincaderra, Bastardo, and Moreto, the fresh and clean Monte Velho is a delightfully crisp red wine; excellent with lightly grilled meat.
Beautifully balances bitterness, herbaceousness, and sweetness. Compellingly complex with pronounced mint on the finish. 40% ABV
Chile. Montes Alpha Malbec is an intense red-colored, almost black-looking wine. To the nose it shows notes of red fruit in unison with spices and black pepper. This wine is aged in French oak barrels for 12 months developing superior complexity both in aroma and on the palate. This is a soft, elegant wine of silky tannins with a long, delightful finish.
Chile. Fresh and crisp with a nice structure at mid palate showing tropical fruits, peaches, pineapples and citrus. 12.5% ABV
87 PTS, BEST BUY, WINE ENTHUSIAST. Finds its way to floral berry fruit aromas and creamy plum and raspberry flavors.
The Montes Alpha Cab Sauv has a lifted floral bouquet with raspberry wine gums andwild strawberry; grippy tannins, red currant and raspberry laced with vanilla.
100% Agave Tequila. 47% ABV.
Smoky agave, grilled pineapples and grass fire aromas and flavors. A little squiggly friend at the bottom of the bottle! 40% ABV
90 PTS JAMES SUCKLING. The '09 Monte Antico is a fruity wine black cherry blueberry and hints of peper; full and velvety with a long and delicious finish; one of the best values from Tuscany