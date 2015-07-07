Montes Alpha

Malbec

750 ml

Chile. Montes Alpha Malbec is an intense red-colored, almost black-looking wine. To the nose it shows notes of red fruit in unison with spices and black pepper. This wine is aged in French oak barrels for 12 months developing superior complexity both in aroma and on the palate. This is a soft, elegant wine of silky tannins with a long, delightful finish.