Montepeloso

A Quo Red

750 ml

2013 VINTAGE ONLY; 92 PTS, WINE ADVOCATE - A little oaky on first nose, the 2013 A Quo is a robust red blend based primarily on Montepulciano, Cabernet Sauvignon and Sangiovese. The quality of the primary fruit is succulent, plump and rich. So are the background aromas of cinnamon, vanilla bean and toasted almond.."