Montebuena Tempranillo
Rioja
750 ml
87 PTS WINE ADVOCATE. The '09 Montebuena Rioja has spice box, lavender, black cherry, and blackberry in the bouquet; nicely balanced and concentrated.
87 PTS WINE ADVOCATE. The '09 Montebuena Rioja has spice box, lavender, black cherry, and blackberry in the bouquet; nicely balanced and concentrated.
94 PTS WINE SPECTATOR! An enormous wine that combines power and finesse with deep, rich, concentrated currant, black cherry and spicy plum flavors that are tight and closed.
Napa Valley. A concentrated and persistent floral and green apple aroma with a medium body. 13.8% ABV
Spain. Spice, lavender, black cherry, and blackberry in the bouquet; nicely balanced and concentrated. 13.5% ABV
Loaded with juicy red fruit and blueberry, complemented by notes of vanilla and toast. 13.4% ABV