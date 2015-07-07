Montanya Platino Rum
Light Rum
750 ml
GOLD MEDAL 2010 SAN FRANCISCO SPIRITS COMPETITION. Notes of honey, coffee, vanilla, and oak are evident in the body and finish. Richly flavored, with floral, almond and caramel.
The flavors in the Oro emerge naturally from the sugar cane and barrel aging process. Flavors prominent in the Oro include red chili, coffee, caramel, vanilla, pineapple, and chocolate. The Oro has received 8 Silver medals and one "Best In Class" designation in competition.
The Francois Montand Blanc de Blancs has a creamy and smooth palate with lingering aromas of freshly baked bread, golden delicious apples and Meyer lemons; bright acid on the finish.
The Fontana Candida Frascati Superiore is pleasant, easy-to-drink white wine; almost nutty in its flavors; smooth aftertaste.