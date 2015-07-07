Molson Golden
Munich Helles Light Lager
12 Bottles
The classic Canadian lager; the Molson family has been brewing quality lagers since 1763 through 6 generations of the same family of brewers!
The classic Canadian lager; the Molson family has been brewing quality lagers since 1763 through 6 generations of the same family of brewers!
Founded in 1786, Molson is still making a premium lager that is crisp and refreshing.
Using the finest hops, crystal clear water and malted barley, Molson produces a classic lager.