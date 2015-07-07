Momo
Pinot Noir
750 ml
Aromas of cedar, boronia, and mushroom. Palate of dark fruits layered over smoky oak and fine mouth-coating tannins. 14% ABV.
Aromas of cedar, boronia, and mushroom. Palate of dark fruits layered over smoky oak and fine mouth-coating tannins. 14% ABV.
91 PTS STEPHEN TANZER. The '09 Emilio Moro has seductive aromas of blackberry and blueberry preserves; full bodied with dark berry compote and spice cake flavors; deep and impressive finish.
New Zealand. Aromas of tropical fruit, herbs and a hint of cassis. Rich palate, with notes of lemon and passion fruit. 13% ABV
This wine is aged in a combination of stainless steel tanks and barriques for eighteen months; shows firm structure yet ripe, accessible fruit.