Bond and Lillard
Bourbon
375 ml
Bond & Lillard
Bond & Lillard
Savory, lushly layered and wonderfully balanced; one of the more expressive, character-rich Crozes we've ever had; aromas of black cherries; blueberries and cocoa; intense and full bodied finish.
93 PTS WILFRED WONG. A stunning rose, the non-vintage Bruno Paillard exhibits a fine mousse and superb aromas and flavors of tart, dried strawberries; enjoy this dazzling wine a house smoked salmon.
France. Aromas of red fruit with a lively palate. Very clean finish. 12% ABV