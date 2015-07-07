Michter's US-1
Small Batch Bourbon
750 ml
Michter’s US★1 Kentucky Straight Bourbon is made from a carefully selected mash bill that features the highest quality American corn. It is then matured to the peak of perfection. Truly “small batch” each batch of our US★1 Kentucky Straight Bourbon is batched in a holding tank sized to fit a maximum of twenty full barrels, leaving no margin for “blending out” imperfection and thus necessitating excellence from every barrel. Reflecting the spirit of the Bluegrass State, Michter’s US★1 Kentucky Straight Bourbon is nuanced, mellow, and earthy.