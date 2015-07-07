Michter's US-1

Barrel Strength Bourbon

750 ml

Because our home is Louisville, we always enjoy celebrating Kentucky’s wonderful bourbon industry with our friends who visit us. In the summer of 2017, we released our US★1 Kentucky Straight Barrel Strength Bourbon for the first time ever. Because we have to allocate our whiskeys due to our limited stocks, we were only able to make this available in the Commonwealth of Kentucky. In the future, we hope to be in a position to make this whiskey more available. We very much appreciate our loyal Michter’s drinkers who have been so understanding and so supportive through our whiskey shortages. Tasting Notes: Concentrated character with rich caramel and luxurious toffee balanced by vanilla, hints of apricot and cherry and other stone fruits, roasted pecans and molasses with some charred oak highlights.