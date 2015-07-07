Mission Brewery
Cortez Gold Blonde Ale
6 Bottles 12 oz
Light, earthy and slightly spicy hop nose complemented by a lightly sweet pils malt character. Subtle yet complex. Wonderfully drinkable.
This Imperial Red is brewed with a plethora of crystal and rye malts and a touch of brown sugar to bring out the layers of malt complexity. A healthy dose of kettle hops followed by dry hopping.
Imperial Berliner with Cherries. Delicate tartness with a well-balance, making it dangerously easy to drink! 5.1% ABV
A full bodied and flavorful american beer with a dominant banana smell and flavor. 5% ABV
This ale is Pilsner like in appearance and is lager like in dryness. 5% ABV
Cascade and Centennial hops are employed generously and the result is an earthy ale that is most drinkable. 6.8% ABV
This crisp lager like character balances the firm bitterness with sweet malt characteristics. 5% ABV
Fresh hops aroma, tastes fresh with a balance of malts and hops. 6% ABV
90 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '00 La Chapelle de la Mission Haut-Brion is tight and solid, with tobacco, berry, chocolate and vanilla throughout; medium-bodied, with fine tannins and a delicious finish.
SILVER MEDAL LA Intl Wine Comp (2012 vintage). Exhibits black fruit, red currants, and sweet earth flavors; pert and quite expressive on the palate; savory herbs and minerals in the finish.
Light body, with a crisp, dry finish. Aroma and flavor of freshly baked bread with subtle hop character of herbs and spices, citrus, and fresh cut grass. Refreshing and thirst quenching.
This beer is one rebellious ipa, quick on the trigger, and brimming with a bounty of hop ingenuity. This is a big, bold, brazen beer, a restless vision of a new America.
Today we bring you our own dastardly dark stout, with a rich and roasty aroma, notes of plum and port and a velvety texture so luscious it just might make a grown man weep.
Hopped with nine treasured varieties, this ipa has a refreshing bite with aromas of citrus and pine. This ipa has a lighter body and bright hop profile.
Our Hard Root Beer is a hand-crafted adult twist on a classic. Creamy, smooth with traditional root beer notes of sarsaparilla and vanilla but not cloying, the 7.5% ABV in this is all but undetectable
An amazingly balanced and hoppy beer, finishes as smooth as silk with no hint of high alcohol that is usually associated with a strong double IPA.
Mission Dark Seas possess lots of chocolate, hints anise with roasty malts. Full bodied beer with a smooth clean finish.
American Hard Root Beer. Creamy, smooth, and sweet but not cloying.7.5% ABV
99 calories. Gluten free. NEW Omission Ultimate Light Golden Ale is smooth, easy drinking and full of flavor. Citrusy hops and a clean finish leave you wanting more. With only 5 carbs and 99 calories, you can have another without feeling full. Like all Omission beers, Omission Ultimate Light Golden Ale is crafted to remove gluten.