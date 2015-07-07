Mionetto
Prosecco
750 ml
Refreshing and full of fresh, apple, apricot, and nectar flavors. Wonderful with light fruit-laden desserts, or by itself as an aperitif.
87 PTS Wilfred Wong. Pleasing notes of frizzante and graduates into a lovely, pretty and aromatic bubbly with subtle, ripe fruit flavors.
Well-balanced acidity with notes of red raspberry and strawberry and a fine persistent perlage. 11.5%
Mionetto Prosecco Brut D.o.c has an intense fruity bouquet with a hint of golden apples; very dry, fresh, light in body and well-balanced.
The single vineyard grapes for this Prosecco D.o.c.g are specially selected from the finest area of Valdobbiad- ene. This wine has a straw color and aromas of exotic fruits and green apples.
Pleasing aromas of white peach and honey with subtle spring floral notes. Crisp on the palate with delicate fruit flavors. 8% ABV
12 Bottle Case. 87 PTS WILFRED WONG. Starts out with a pleasing note of frizzante and graduates into a lovely, pretty and aromatic bubbly with subtle, ripe fruit flavors; easy finish.
This gentle-sparkling wine is fresh and crisp with a floral bouquet and fruit finish. Superb on its own or with spicy dishes!