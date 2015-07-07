Firestone Walker Brewing
805
6 Bottles 12 oz
A light, refreshing blonde ale created for the laid back California lifestyle. Subtle malt sweetness is balanced by a touch of hops creating a versatile beer with a clean finish.
California. Aromas and flavors of pear and lemon custard with toasted oak, vanilla, and caramel notes. 14.2 % ABV
From the coast of California comes Mind Haze, a free-spirited beer made to elevate your perceptions—juicy yet balanced, hazy yet lasting, and loaded with an imaginative array of tropical hop flavors. 6.2% ABV.
Inferos is a rye imperial IPA that is fiery in color, hellacious in hoppiness and bursting with spicy rye goodness. Forged with 25 percent rye grain and loaded with more than four pounds of hops per barrel, Inferos is ultimately a big, lively beer that will keep the soul warm as summer transitions to fall.
A devilishly unfiltered pale ale with fresh hops and citrusy goodness. Massive hop aromas and a signature malt balance.
This Oatmeal Stout is brewed with the Colombia La Granadilla blend from our friends at HoneyCo Coffee Roasters that blends perfectly with the infusion of coffee and cocoa nibs.
This Oatmeal Stout is aged for a year in spirits barrels. Rich milk chocolate, bourbon, and espresso flavors are preceded by aromas of vanilla, coconut, toasted oak, and mocha.
We now present XXI, our 12th release in what has become an annual autumn rite at our brewery. A limited edition oak-aged Strong Ale.
West Side Beavo Lager is a limited, one-off collaboration between London's Beavertown Brewery and California's Firestone Walker Brewing Co.
An ever-evolving mix of experimental hops, designed to deliver mind-blowing flavors that break the rules with each new release.
Subtle malt sweetness is balanced by a touch of hops creating a versatile beer for many food pairings.
Firestone Walker Pivo Pils is dry hopped with German Saphir hops for a touch of Bergamot zest and lemon-grass flavors. Refreshing, light, hop driven Pils.
Firestone XVIII is a dark and complex brew full of malt and barrel derived flavors - rich dark chocolate, toasted oak, dark fruit among the many layers for you to enjoy.
Include Valvet Mocha Merlin, Union Jack, DBA and Wookey Jack.
Firstone's interpretaion of the rustic Wallonian Saison Style is a harmonious blend of rustic grains, spicy yeast and unique Sauvignon Blanc tones. Tropical white wine finish.
Great as an introduction to craft brewed beers or for those looking for a lighter beer that is low in bitterness. Honey malt lends an interesting dimension to beer.
Firestone Walker Pivo Pils is dry hopped with German Saphir hops for a touch of Bergamot zest and lemon-grass flavors. Refreshing, light, hop driven Pils.
Firestone's first ever Imperial IPA. Features a big malty middleto cloak the high alcohol and mouth puckering hop bitterness. ABV 9.5% with 100 IBU'S. Pair with agressive spicy or fatty foods.
Rich dark malts and spicy rye careen into bold citrus laden hops creating anew dimension in IPA flavor. This brew has been left unfiltered and unfined to retain all of its texture and character.
A decadent, Oatmeal Stout teeming with cocoa, espresso aroma. A rich dark chocolate and roasted coffee flavor with a creamy mouth feel and wonderfully dry finish. Pairs well with Chocolate desserts.
87 PTS WILFRED WONG. Exhibits fine red currant flavors with a hint of sweet earthiness.
88 PTS BEVMO BEER AMBASSADORS, GOLD MEDAL 2005 LA COUNTY FAIR. This is an intense dark brown Porter with espresso flavors. A little extra malt character balances the coffee bitterness.
Barley Wine. Bourbon and American oak aromas combine with chocolate malty undertones. 13.4% ABV
California. Lively aromas of blackberry, cassis, and cherry with hints of nutmeg and toasted coconut. Flavors of black cherry, black currant, and spice. 14.3% ABV