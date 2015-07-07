Michaels Irish Cream 1.75 Ltr
Specialty Liqueur
1.75 L
SILVER MEDAL 86 PTS, HIGHLY RECOMMENDED BEVERAGE TESTING INSTITUTE. Rich and fill flavored with hints of mocha, butter, and sweet cream. Perfect straight, over ice, or in a mixed cocktail.
SILVER MEDAL 86 PTS, HIGHLY RECOMMENDED BEVERAGE TESTING INSTITUTE. Rich and fill flavored with hints of mocha, butter, and sweet cream. Perfect straight, over ice, or in a mixed cocktail.
SILVER MEDAL 86 PTS, HIGHLY RECOMMENDED BEVERAGE TESTING INSTITUTE. Rich and fill flavored with hints of mocha, butter, and sweet cream. Perfect straight, over ice, or in a mixed cocktail.
Loaded with pure black fruit and vanilla flavors that coat the palate. 85% Petite Sirah. 15% Petit Verdot. 14.5% ABV.
A very open and ploished style Cabernet; rich and ripe fruit flavors of back currant, wild berries with a touch of cassis; well balanced and quite savory on the finish; perfect with short ribs.
BRONZE MEDAL Riverside International Wine Comp (2014 vintage). Aromas of grapefruit peel, ripe melon and citrus notes simply sail from the glass; on the palate, firm and crisp; lively finish.
88 PTS WILFRED WONG. One does not need to go far from the '09 Pozzan Oakville Cuvee Zinfandel, well balanced with bright berry and an accent of sweet earth; frisky finish.
The whiskey begins with water from the Cooley mountains, it is pot distilled using select grains. The final blend is a mix of whiskies that are aged from 4 to 12 years in oak casks.
Well rounded with a clean and malty with a sweet citrus taste. Wonderfully settled smoky flavor from the peat that lingers on the palate. The perfect sipping Irish whiskey.
2011 ULTIMATE SPIRITS-CHAIRMANS TROPHY: The whiskey begins with water from the Cooley mountains, and pot distilled using select grains. The final blend of whiskies is aged up to 12 years in oak casks.
Dante Reserve Pinot Noir is a smooth red wine; shows ripe, black fruit flavors and a nice, rounded palate.
The Dante Cabernet is a pleasant red wine; medium bodied and easy on the palate; soft in the finish.
The Dante Reserve Chardonnay is an easy white wine; smooth, soft and perfect for light dining moments.
The Michael Pozzan Merlot is a soft, supple red, roundish with no hard tannin edges; drinks very easily; a fruit forward wine.
CHAIRMAN'S AWARD RIVERSIDE INTERNATIONAL WINE COMP (2012 vintage). This Chardonnay hits all the bells and whistles. Core fruit, sweet oak and cream flavors; well balanced on all fronts.
One of the top efforts in Alexander Valley Cabernets, the simply fine Michael Pozzan just sails through the palate, with red fruit and dried herbs; long, enticing finish.
California. Robust fruit and herb flavors, including kiwi and gooseberry. 13.5% ABv
Dark and voluminous, sleek as silk. Black cherry compote predominates, and infused with hints of cocoa. 15% ABV
87 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. Showing a nice juicy base of acidity, joined by supporting flavors of yellow apple, star fruit, anise & stone, the Eppan '10 Pinot Grigio is fresh, with a lightly spiced finish.
Michter’s US★1 Kentucky Straight Bourbon is made from a carefully selected mash bill that features the highest quality American corn. It is then matured to the peak of perfection. Truly “small batch” each batch of our US★1 Kentucky Straight Bourbon is batched in a holding tank sized to fit a maximum of twenty full barrels, leaving no margin for “blending out” imperfection and thus necessitating excellence from every barrel. Reflecting the spirit of the Bluegrass State, Michter’s US★1 Kentucky Straight Bourbon is nuanced, mellow, and earthy.
Renowned for rye – America’s oldest whiskey variety – since the earliest days of our history, we take the production of Michter’s US★1 Kentucky Straight Rye extremely seriously. Our Michter’s US★1 Kentucky Straight Rye is made from select American rye grain that is sheared to maximize the extraction of flavor from the grain. Ideal neat or in cocktails, every bottle comes from a single barrel – a unique attribute reflecting our extraordinary commitment to offering Kentucky Straight Rye whiskey of the absolute highest quality at every level of the Michter’s range. Tasting Notes: Spice with peppery notes, citrus, butterscotch, oak.
Unlike Bourbon or Rye, which, by definition, must be aged in new oak barrels, our US★1 Unblended American Whiskey is aged in a way that utilizes whiskey-soaked barrels to achieve a rich and unique flavor profile. Crucially, our US★1 Unblended American Whiskey never contains grain neutral spirits – hence its “unblended” distinction. Tasting Notes: Deep butterscotch and vanilla notes, hints of caramel, and dried fruit with a ripened fruit finish.
Mature in age and truly exceptional in quality, Michter’s 10 Year Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Bourbon has earned its place as an enduring favorite of the most discerning whiskey connoisseurs. The “Best American Whiskey” according to Food & Wine magazine, our 10 Year Single Barrel Bourbon represents the culmination of over a decade of patient aging in specially chosen, new charred American white oak barrels. When a private barrel selection bottling of this whiskey sold for £166,000 (US$ 209,462) at an auction in London on July 12th 2020, it shattered the previous $78,000 record for a barrel of bourbon that had been set at a Christie’s auction.
A wine of superb style, elegance, and depth, the '95 Michel Magnien Clos St Denis offers bright red strawberry flavors with hints of a sweet earthliness; one of truly great grand crus!
Because our home is Louisville, we always enjoy celebrating Kentucky’s wonderful bourbon industry with our friends who visit us. In the summer of 2017, we released our US★1 Kentucky Straight Barrel Strength Bourbon for the first time ever. Because we have to allocate our whiskeys due to our limited stocks, we were only able to make this available in the Commonwealth of Kentucky. In the future, we hope to be in a position to make this whiskey more available. We very much appreciate our loyal Michter’s drinkers who have been so understanding and so supportive through our whiskey shortages. Tasting Notes: Concentrated character with rich caramel and luxurious toffee balanced by vanilla, hints of apricot and cherry and other stone fruits, roasted pecans and molasses with some charred oak highlights.
While we regularly sample all our Michter’s barrels to see how our whiskey is aging, we pay even extra special attention to our barrels once they are over 17 years old. At Michter’s we consider 17 to 20 years the “Fork In The Road Point” when certain barrels of whiskey can achieve an extraordinary level of quality. It is these particular barrels that our Master Distiller Dan McKee personally selects for our very limited bottling of Michter’s 20 Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon. Tasting Notes: Intense notes of black cherry, rich molasses, honeysuckle, roasted pecans, toasted charred oak
Rich, tasty and very enjoyable for current service. Serve with savory dishes.
During the 1970s and 1980s, Michter’s Original Sour Mash Whiskey was the distillery’s single most popular product. While the “Sour Mash” moniker originated from the whiskey production process of the same name – whereby some previously fermented mash is used as the starter for the new mash to be fermented, much like making sourdough bread – Michter’s Original Sour Mash earned distinction for its unique taste. With its unique grain selection, it cannot be categorized as a rye or a bourbon. After disappearing from the market in 1989, Michter’s Original Sour Mash Whiskey made a triumphant return in 2012 with its introduction into the US★1 line. Staying true to the profile and palate of its predecessor, Michter’s US★1 Sour Mash has quickly become a favorite of whiskey enthusiasts. Tasting Notes: Warm toasted burnt sugar notes with spice, sweet, smoky fruit, candied cherries, and honeyed vanilla. Starts out like a bourbon, finishes like a rye.
First introduced to great acclaim in the Fall of 2014, Michter’s US★1 Toasted Barrel Finish Bourbon is a groundbreaking whiskey expression. It is made by taking Michter’s US★1 Kentucky Straight Bourbon and then aging it for an additional period in a second custom-made barrel. This second barrel is assembled from 18-month air-dried wood and then toasted but not charred. The truly unique and delicious taste of Michter’s US★1 Toasted Barrel Finish Bourbon represents a remarkable achievement given that it is Kentucky Straight Bourbon with nothing extra added or done except placement in a second toasted barrel. Tasting Notes: Campfire and cinnamon, with pecan and candied fruit. Lingering finish of baked pears, vanilla, and marshmallow.
California. Notes of pepper with blackberry and spice. 15% ABV
California. Full bodied flavors of charred oak, blackberry, cassis and vanilla. 14.5% ABV
The Earthquake Petite Sirah is big and bold; loaded with black fruit flavors; long and rich on the palate.
Aromas of blackberry cobbler, toasted walnuts, espresso bean and hints of brandy. The wine is weighty with a velvet-like texture boasting flavors of ripe brambleberry jam, toffee, and dark chocolate mousse followed by wisps of pipe tobacco and mesquite.
Deliciously smooth, showy, and seductive Zinfandel that lives up to its name. Velvety and full of jam, lots of dark fruit.
Black fruits of loganberry, boysenberry and plum mingle with salted heirloom olives, cigar box and fresh herbs create an exciting aromatic profile. Fine grain tannins present themselves throughout the front, middle and finish of this wine demonstrating the intrinsic mountain fruit harvested at optimal ripeness
An impressive, full-throttled Cabernet, the '10 Michael David Rapture breaks the mold of typical Lodi efforts; loaded with fruit yet showing fine elegance; strong finish.
Elegant peach jam, white currants, and tropical pineapple flavors with a hint of mango followed by soft notes of vanilla, butter and honey. 14.5% ABV
Syrah with a bit of Petite Sirah blended in. Flavors of plum and blackberry, with a touch of mulberry. 15% ABV.
Following years of research on different barrel finishes for rye whiskey, we are proud to offer this release of our Michter’s US★1 Toasted Barrel Rye. To make it we take our US★1 Kentucky Straight Rye at barrel strength and then age it for an additional period in a second custom barrel. This second barrel is assembled from 24 month air-dried wood and then toasted to our specifications. The result is a unique rye whiskey that we take pride in offering to you. Tasting Notes: Enhanced spice notes with delicate chocolate overtones balanced by some vanilla and honey, hints of roasted nuts and dates, with a lingering finish of burnt brown sugar reminiscent of crème brûlée complemented by some smokey campfire highlights.
One of our most limited production items, Michter’s 10 Year Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Rye continues the legacy of America’s first whiskey variety (rye) from America’s first whiskey company (Michter’s, originally known as Shenk’s). After a nearly three-year absence from the market, Michter’s then Master Distiller Willie Pratt finally gave the green light for the re-release of Michter’s 10 Year Straight Rye in April 2014.
The wine shows layered aromas of mint, fennel, plum and spices before rich red currant flavors, with rose petal and more mint notes. On the palate the acidity is balanced and the tannins are silky, leading to a long finish.
Michele Chiarlo Nivole is a darling of a Moscato; fresh, sweet and delicate; lots of apricots and flowers here.
Deep ruby color with bright highlights on the edge; elegant aromas with inviting notes of wild berry and black-cherries; very fruity and quite lush on the palate and aftertaste; a wonderful pasta wine