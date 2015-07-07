Emblem Cabernet Sauvignon
Cabernet Sauvignon
750 ml
A very open and ploished style Cabernet; rich and ripe fruit flavors of back currant, wild berries with a touch of cassis; well balanced and quite savory on the finish; perfect with short ribs.
Black fruits of loganberry, boysenberry and plum mingle with salted heirloom olives, cigar box and fresh herbs create an exciting aromatic profile. Fine grain tannins present themselves throughout the front, middle and finish of this wine demonstrating the intrinsic mountain fruit harvested at optimal ripeness