Mas Fi
Brut Cava Sparkling Wine
750 ml
88 PTS BEST BUY, WINE ENTHUSIAST. The NV Mas Fi Brut Cava is clean, stylish and easy to like, this has apple and green herb aromas; good weight and mouth feel; papaya and baked apple flavors.
88 PTS BEST BUY, WINE ENTHUSIAST. The NV Mas Fi Brut Cava is clean, stylish and easy to like, this has apple and green herb aromas; good weight and mouth feel; papaya and baked apple flavors.
A creamy and soft Moscato d'Asti, this frothy wine is clean and fresh with layers of white peach and apricot flavors and notes of tropical pineapple and floral notes.
88 PTS WILFRED WONG. A very fine red wine, the '04 Mas Champart over-delivers with its ripe fruit goodness; long and delectable on the palate; a tasty treat with a hunters' stew.
Mas de Gourgonnier is one the most well know producers of Cotes de Provence; rustic, red-fruited and medium bodied; perfect with savory stews.
Soft, sweet and succulent with flavors of peach, apricot and pineapple. Delicate and effervescent. 7.5% ABV
Charged with red fruits, vegetable hints like confit tomato and black pepper. Medium structure, soft tannins and a well balanced acidity. 14% ABV
Very elegant wine with notes of pineapple, hazel nuts, lime-blossom. Rich, mellow, easy drinking wine with a persisting finish of pineapple notes. Enjoy on its own, or with seafood, fish dishes, white meats, and fruit desserts.