Mezzetta Greek Calamata Olives
Garnishes
10 oz
Naturally cured, the distinctive flavor make these olives excellent with salads and served as hors d'oeuvres.
Naturally cured, the distinctive flavor make these olives excellent with salads and served as hors d'oeuvres.
Mezzetta has been family owned and operated since 1935. The perfect garnish for Manhattans!
Large firm buttery olives are hand stuffed with plump and savory cloves of garlic. A garlic lover's dream come true!
Add a zesty taste to your martini!