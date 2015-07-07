Don Julio

1942 Añejo Tequila

750 ml

Don Julio 1942 Añejo Tequila is handcrafted in tribute to the year that Don Julio González began his tequila-making journey. Warm oak, vanilla and roasted agave flavors lead into a lingering oak and rich vanilla finish for a luxurious tequila recognized by connoisseurs around the globe. Aged for at least 24 months, our añejo tequila is made with 100% Blue Weber Agave that is ready for any celebration. An award-winning tequila, Don Julio 1942 Añejo Tequila received a Gold Medal at the 2020 San Francisco World Spirits Competition and Don Julio was named One of the Top Trending Tequilas at the 2020 Drinks International awards. Simply serve neat in a snifter or on the rocks for a classic and simple drink. Includes one 80 proof 750 mL bottle of 1942 Añejo Tequila. Please drink responsibly.