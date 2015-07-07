Metaxa
Ouzo Greek Liqueur
750 ml
#1 selling Ouzo in the U.S. Cool, clean, crisp anise taste. 40% ABV
The oldest aged Greek brandy from Metaxa. Aged on average 25 years. Very well balanced and fully aged. Taste is mellow, full-bodied with rich character. A classic.
Top of the line Greek brandy, the Metaxa Grand Fine is lush, deep, and long on the palate; very easy sipping and complex try this after a multi-course dinner.
With a minimum age of 7 years, the Metaxa 7 Star is aged to an uncommon smoothness ; excellent in the mouth and soft in the finish; great way to end an evening.
Smooth, gold-colored brandy. Try as an after-dinner drink. From Greece. Smooth and easy, the Metaxa 5 Star Brandy is an easy way to end a meal of too much food.