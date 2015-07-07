Ben and Jerry's
Candy Bar Pie
16 oz
Peanut Butter Ice Cream with Fudge Flakes, Chocolate Nougat & Sweet & Salty Pretzel Swirls
Peanut Butter Ice Cream with Fudge Flakes, Chocolate Nougat & Sweet & Salty Pretzel Swirls
Chocolate & Vanilla Ice Creams with Fudge Brownies & Gobs of Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
Vanilla Ice Cream with a Chocolate Cookie Swirl, Chocolate Chip & Chocolate Chocolate Chip Cookies
Chocolate Ice Cream with Chocolate Cookies & Swirls of Chocolate Pudding Ice Cream
Vanilla Ice Cream with Gobs of Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and Chocolate Chips
Chocolate Ice Cream with Fudge Brownies
Vanilla Ice Cream with Fudge Covered Waffle Cone Pieces & a Caramel Swirl
Cherry Ice Cream with Cherries & Fudge Flakes
Peppermint Ice Cream with Chocolate Sandwich Cookies
Pint. Caramel & Chocolate Ice Creams with Chocolate Cookie Swirls & Gobs of Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough & Peanut Butter Cookie Dough. Inspired by the show & host we love staying up late for, here's a flavor you'll love spooning into - dedicated to SeriousFun Children's Network of global camps for children with serious illnesses.
Smooth Vanilla Ice Cream (made with Fairtrade Certified vanilla)
Chocolate Ice Cream with White & Dark Fudge Chunks, Pecans, Walnuts & Fudge Covered Almonds
Strawberry Cheesecake Ice Cream with Strawberries & a Thick Graham Cracker Swirl. For strawberry cheesecake lovers who've always wanted to have their cheesecake & scoop it, too.
As you and your spoon dive through creamy mocha & caramel to celebrate the epic chocolate cookie-spread core, your technique may not be one to brag about, but the victory is perfectly delicious.
Banana Ice Cream with Fudge Chunks & Walnuts
Chocolate & Vanilla Low Fat Frozen Yogurts with Fudgey Brownies & Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
A Collision of Chocolate & Vanilla mixed with Peanut Butter Cups, English Toffee Chunks, White Chocolatey Chunks, & Fudge-Covered Almonds
Pint. Sweet Cream Ice Cream with Blonde Brownies & a Salted Caramel Core. Find your way to the ultimate ice cream experience with our Cores. Whether your primal urges lead you to the center of salted caramel or directly to the blonde brownies, you'll be
Vanilla Ice Cream with Swirls of Caramel & Fudge
Pint. Want to enjoy a night on the town without leaving the house? Treat yourself to a caramel concoction that's bold, toasty and bourbon-swirled, with lots of nuts and fudge for fun. The almonds, fudge flakes and caramel swirl dance in your mouth along
Caramel Ice Cream with Cinnamon Bun Dough & a Cinnamon Streusel Swirl. A salute to cinnamon buns is so cinnamon-streuseled & dough-loaded, there's no telling where the cinnamon buns end or the ice cream begins. That's because it's one fun flavor all the way through. Enjoy!
Vanilla ice cream with peanutty fudge-covered pretzels with fudge & velvety peanut buttery swirls.
Chocolate & Peanut Butter Ice Creams with Mini Peanut Butter Cups & a Peanut Butter Fudge Core
Banana & Strawberry Ice Creams with Walnuts, Fudge Chunks & a Fudge Swirl
Chocolate Ice Cream with Gooey Marshmallow Swirls, Caramel Swirls & Fudge Fish
Pistachio Ice Cream with Lightly Roasted Pistachios
Cherry Low Fat Frozen Yogurt with Cherries & Fudge Flakes
Peanut Butter Ice Cream with Peanut Butter Cups
Caramel Ice Cream with a Swirl of Caramel & Fudge-Covered Caramel Chunks. Caramel lovers won't want to miss a single moment of this must-eat caramel thrillogy, starring creamy caramel ice cream, gooey caramel swirls, and chewy caramel chunks. They probab
Peanut Butter Ice Cream with Crunchy Peanut Butter Sugar Bits, Peanut Butter Cookies & a Peanut Butter Cookie Core. For p.b. fans & cookie spread-heads who want it all, here's a flavor that delivers it, from the creamy to the crunchy to the peanutty core
Dark Caramel & Vanilla Ice Creams with Speculoos Cookies & a Speculoos Cookie Butter Core. To feed your fascination for that spectacular crushed-cookie spread with the funny-looking name, you could tease into the cinnamony-spiced speculoos cookies first, or spoon-dive directly into the cookified core of speculoos cookie butter.
Caramel & Sweet Cream Coconut Ice Creams with Fudge Flakes & a Caramel Core. How do you spoon your way to euphoria? Do you start with a cool cruise through fudge-kissed coconutty ocean, a quick dip in the caramel sea, or a thrill-dive deep in the well of thick, gooey caramel? Well?
Chocolate & Hazelnut Ice Creams with Fudge Chips & a Hazelnut Fudge Core
Coffee Ice Cream with Fudge-covered Toffee Bar Pieces
Chocolate Low Fat Frozen Yogurt with Fudge Brownies
Red Velvet Cake Batter Ice Cream with Red Velvet Cake Pieces & a Cream Cheese Frosting Swirl
Chocolate & Raspberry Ice Creams with Fudge Chips & a Raspberry Core
Strawberry Greek Frozen Yogurt with Shortbread Pieces
Chocolate Frozen Yogurt with Gooey Marshmallow Swirls, Caramel Swirls & Fudge Fish