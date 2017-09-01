Meridian Cabernet '98
Chardonnay
1.5 L
This is a sturdy wine that shows layers of blackberry and currant aromas with ripe plum flavors; the '98 Meridian Cabernet Sauvignon is a great choice to enjoy now with a rib-eye steak.
This is a sturdy wine that shows layers of blackberry and currant aromas with ripe plum flavors; the '98 Meridian Cabernet Sauvignon is a great choice to enjoy now with a rib-eye steak.
DOUBLE GOLD, BEST CHARDONNAY, 2002 SAN FRANCISCO INT'L WINE COMP. Big, bold, and beautiful, the dazzling Meridian '00 Santa Barbara Chardonnay shows up with ripe citrus and pleasing round textures!
The Meridian Merlot is a soft, light red with a pleasing fruitiness on the palate; versatile for all occasions.
Meridian generally makes a lively, tart, crisp style of Sauvignon Blanc with its emphasis on citrusy flavors.
87 PTS WILFRED WONG. Deeper in color and in ripe fruitness than traditional Pinots, the lively '08 Meridian Vyds is a very good, drinking red; smooth and layered on the palate and in the finish.
The Meridian Cabernet is a straight-shooter; a ripe red; not fancy but very good and perfect for a casual, evening soiree.
The Meridian Chardonnay is a pleasant white with fine balance and style; nice on the palate with an attractive roundness in the finish.
Lucid is the first genuine absinthe made with real Grande Wormwood to be legally available in the United States in over 95 years. 62% ABV
Lucid is distilled entirely from spirits and European herbs, and uses no artificial additives. Crafted using the full measure of Grand Wormwood, green anise, sweet fennel and other European herbs.