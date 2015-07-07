Mercer Canyon Red Blend
750 ml
89 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. The Mercer Canyon Red Blend is full and rich with supple tannins.Lush fruit flavors of ripe black cherry, cocoa powder, earth and spice.
The Mercer Chard shows a lively mix of citrus & stone fruits; suggestions of rock & white pepper; an overall crisp attack. Drink it chilled with egg salad, turkey, or ham.