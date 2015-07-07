Mayacamas
2008 Cabernet Sauvignon
750 ml
The Mayacamas Cabernet Sauvignon captures the spirit of Napa Valley mountain Cabernet Sauvignon - rugged tannins, aromatic complexity, and pure varietal expression.
Fairly dense wine with a noticable amount of sweet oak; this full-flavored Chardonnay exhibits excellent depth and richness on the palate and finish.