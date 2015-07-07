Melville Santa Rita
Pinot Noir
750 ml
Pretty nuances of rose petal, gardenia and oolong tea mingle with herbal notes of sandalwood, star anise, fresh thyme, and fennel seed; plush and velvety mouthfeel.
California. Bold boysenberry cream with plum cobbler, allspice and mincemeat. 15.7% ABV
A great little Bordeaux for under $15.00. Pleasant red plum and cherry aromas; medium bodied and well balanced tannins on the finish. Great to serve with lighter entrees.
Ripe pear and apple pie fill the palate, complemented by sweet notes of cream, honey, and subtle cardamom spice; smooth, long, rich, and elegant finish.
Rich with notes of cassis, cherry, and ripe plum; beautiful, well rounded mouth feel; medium bodied with an elegant finish.
Oakville Zinfandel has developed a powerful structure that is sweet on the front palate and spicy on the back.
Franciscan Sauvignon Blanc is a dry and wonderfully crisp, with complex flavors of lemon-lime, gooseberries, with a hint of lemon grass; perfect to pair with scallops or a shrimp salad.
A full-bodied, dry, powerful and intense Cabernet Sauvignon with blackberry, cassis and dark cherry combined with mocha and sweet hints of toasty vanilla.