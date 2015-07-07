Matua Valley
Pinot Noir Rosé
750 ml
Wild strawberry, nectarine, red currants, cranberry and peach flowing through to a crisp, dry finish.
Straight-forward and fine, the lightest Matua Pinot Noir comes onto the palate with uncommon gracefulness; a well-balanced effort, this wine upstages wines and twice the price.
