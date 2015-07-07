Matchbook
Cabernet Sauvignon
750 ml
GOLD MEDAL Riverside International Wine Comp (2013 vintage). The Matchbook Cabernet is soft and textured; shows plenty of red fruit flavors and has nice substance on the palate.
Spain meets France in this unique blend of varietals rarely seen together. A big, bold red wine with generous fruit flavors, layered complexity and silky finish.
Red fruit and earthy flavors. Soft tannins substantive on the palate with light tannins in the finish.
88 PTS. WINE ENTHUSIAST (2013 vintage). The Matchbook Chardonnay shows beautiful aromas of apples, mango and notes of sweet oak; well-balanced with bright citrus in the end.