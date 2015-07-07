Matanzas Creek
Merlot
750 ml
The Matanzas Creek Merlot shows fine balance between ripe fruit and sweet oak; a high class wine with very good balance.
The Matanzas Creek Merlot shows fine balance between ripe fruit and sweet oak; a high class wine with very good balance.
One of California's most complex and standouts in this varietal category; shows ripe fruit and a layered palate.
91 PTS WINE ADVOCATE. The '12 Matanzas Creek Chardonnay exhibits notes of quince, white peach and white currants, medium body, refreshing acidity and admirable intensity.