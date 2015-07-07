Apostoles Mate
Argentinian Gin
750 ml
Argentina. Bontanicals included are peppermint, eucalyptus, pink grapefruit skin, and yerba mate. Balanced with a long finish. 40% ABV
Argentina. Bontanicals included are peppermint, eucalyptus, pink grapefruit skin, and yerba mate. Balanced with a long finish. 40% ABV
Pleasant, highly spirited buttery, oily, grassy and vegetal aromas. Palate entry is sweet, fruity and herbal.
Aromas of tropical and citrus fruits with subtle herbaceous characters with vibrant citrus and pineapple flavors of 13% ABV
Wild strawberry, nectarine, red currants, cranberry and peach flowing through to a crisp, dry finish.
Straight-forward and fine, the lightest Matua Pinot Noir comes onto the palate with uncommon gracefulness; a well-balanced effort, this wine upstages wines and twice the price.