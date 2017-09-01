Maryhill
Winemaker's Red
750 ml
SILVER MEDAL, 2012 RIVERSIDE INT'L WINE COMP. Attractive effort, the well-built '10 Maryhill Winemaker's Red deftly combines ripe fruit, sweet oak and fine earth into a well-focused wine.
Maryhill Rose of Sangiovese has aromas of roses, orange blossoms, zesty lime and fresh strawberries; birght flavors of lemongrass, pear and melon with hints of honey.
87 PTS WILFRED WONG. Loaded with plenty of flavor, the fairly rich '08 Maryhill Zinfandel shows loads of red berries and sweet oak; rounded and weighty on the palate; concludes with wood in the end.