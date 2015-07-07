Martinelli's
Sparkling Cider
25.4 oz
Made from 100% US Grown Fresh Apples, this Gold Medal winning Martinelli's Sparkling Apple Cider consistently wins awards wherever it is entered; fresh & flavorful; non-alcoholic & kosher.
Made from fresh U.S. grown apples, not from concentrate; over 50 Gold Medals for product excellence; Martinelli's enjoys a great following amongst knowledgeable food and wine lovers.
Refreshing, all natural and delicious, Martinelli's Apple-Cranberry Sparkling Juice (made from 100% juice) is a sparkling treat that even wine lovers would like; not too sweet; kosher, too!
No sweeteners, no preservatives, sparkling juice is always suitable for any occasion, the Martinelli's Apple-Grape Juice is tasty, somewhat sweet, and lasting; kids will love it and it's kosher, too.