Brocard
Chablis Sainte Claire
750 ml
The Chablis Sainte Claire is comprised of 100% Chardonnay from 30 year old vines with south-facing exposures in the Village of Prahy.
88 PTS BEST BUY, WINE ENTHUSIAST. The NV Mas Fi Brut Cava is clean, stylish and easy to like, this has apple and green herb aromas; good weight and mouth feel; papaya and baked apple flavors.
Hot and crispy rings of zesty flavor - add them to omelets, pizza, hamburgers or of course, nachos.
88 PTS WILFRED WONG. A very fine red wine, the '04 Mas Champart over-delivers with its ripe fruit goodness; long and delectable on the palate; a tasty treat with a hunters' stew.
87 PTS WILFRED WONG. Pleasant all the way around, the easy-drinking '05 Marc Cellars Pinot Noir plays its role very well; does not try to be more than it can; enjoy with rotisserie chicken.
Mas de Gourgonnier is one the most well know producers of Cotes de Provence; rustic, red-fruited and medium bodied; perfect with savory stews.
This hot picante Salsa is a classic mix of tomatoes, onions, garlic, jalapeno peppers, cilantro and spices. Perfect for chips or on baked potatoes.
Citrus and green apple aromas with lush fruit, peach, melon, green apple, and mineral flavors, followed by a creamy, toasty-oak finish.
90 PTS ROBERT PARKER. JR. The '04 Maris La Touge is full-bodied, rich and powerful, with layers blackberry, dark cherry, plum and smoke flavors; has mocha and espresso notes.
A delicious mix of sweet mangoes and spicy southwestern Habanero peppers. Sure to be a hit at your next fiesta!
Made from the hottest pepper in the world, Ghost Salsa will frighten your taste buds and leave you screaming for more. This salsa is scary hot!Certified in 2007 as the hottest pepper in the world!
For those who love it "extra hot" - there are habanero peppers added to this classic salsa.
If whiskey is the tough guy of the alcohol world. than Maker's Mark is Casanova. Smooth and approachable with an easy finish, this straight bourbon whisky is a stark contrast to contrast to hot, harsh whiskies that blow your ears off. Made slowly in small batches, and aged with warm caramel aromas, this Kentucky bourbon is sure to improve any cocktail.
Kentucky Whiskey. Rich vanilla flavors with layers of oak and spice. 94 Proof
92 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. Rich, buttery nose with hints of raisins and honey; flavors include vanilla, honey, oranges, and a well balanced backdrop of leather and spice.
The nose on Cask Strength Maker's features stronger cinnamon, deeper caramel, and a more pronounced wheat grain.
Add your favorite liquor to this versatile citrus mixer to make margaritas, sours and collins.
Take a sip & savor the taste of the tropics, flavored with rum & coconut.
America's most popular drink & it's all ready to pour! (Just add your favorite tequila. Ole!!)
Signature Maker's Mark flavors, amped up with oak, caramel, vanilla, and spice to create a remarkable bourbon.
Our mix, along with your favorite rum creates a party with a South Pacific imagery.
A limited-edition American Pharoah commemorative bottle, celebrating the first-ever winner of horse racing's fabled Grand Slam.
89 PTS 2012 BEVERAGE TESTING INSTITUTE. pale amber color, aromas of nut brittle and dried fruit. medium bodied with a zesty full finish.
Blended with only with richest Irish Cream and a uniquely gently fermented alcohol, O'Mara's is infused with a semi sweet chocolate flavor with subtle coconut notes.
FIVE STAR DIAMOND AWARD WINNER. Jean Marc vodka is produced from four varietals of French wheat and then distilled nine times in traditional French copper Cognac stills.
Enjoy the refreshing taste of strawberries!
Top of the line from Makers Mark! Very rich in flavor with a smooth finish.
We have the taste by adding real strawberry puree to our favorite daiquiri mix. Enjoy.
Cigars are handmade from long leaf filler grown in the Dominican Republic and the seasoned with genuine Maker's Mark Bourbon Whisky.
A little rum and you are off to the Caribbean!
America's most popular drink. It's in the bottle, just add your favorite tequila. Ole!
America's favorite Bloody Mary mix. It's the herbs & spices that make it great!
Mix of black cherry, cola, strawberry, plum, and soft tannins. 13.8% ABV.
TOP 50 BEERS IN THE WORLD (Men's Journal Magazine 2005) The hazy, unfiltered lager of your dreams, with unbelievable body, freshness, and flavor.
Tart and sweet taste of tangerines, limes, and oranges blended with a bit of sweetener.
Made with premium, quality ingredients. The Whiskey Sour Mix is perfected with a tart and sweet blend of lemon, lime and orange citrus flavors. It's ready to be mixed with your favorite spirits or enjoyed as a virgin cocktail, and this 1 L bottle is the perfect size for entertaining.
Since 1128, monks have mashed "gatinais" barley and select hops to create a fine-tuned balance of fruity and malty, resulting in a light-tasting beer. The first light beer from the dark ages.
Since 1128, dark burgundy, full-bodied brew made with a mixture of different malts and dark candy sugar to give this beer a sweet toffee taste with a warm, almost brandy-like finish. Fermented twice.
Add your favorite liquor to this versatile citrus mixer to make margaritas or tasty sour collins.
Rich & spicy for those of you who are looking for a zestier Bloody Mary.
Very elegant wine with notes of pineapple, hazel nuts, lime-blossom. Rich, mellow, easy drinking wine with a persisting finish of pineapple notes. Enjoy on its own, or with seafood, fish dishes, white meats, and fruit desserts.